Man charged with murder in the death of Peach County man

33-year-old Joseph Webb was found dead in Warner Robins on July 2.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man faces charges in the death of a Peach County man found at a Warner Robins home on July 2.

42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb.

Webb was reported missing on July 1 before being found dead at a home in the 100-block of Pleasant Hill Court near Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Campen is being held at the Houston County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chad Pierce or Det. Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.