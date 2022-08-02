x
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player

17-year-old Jontel Williams was shot and killed on June 26 in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. 

Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26 just before 7 p.m.  

Leonard Jimmy Forrest was charged on Tuesday with murder. Forrest was already in jail for aggravated assault charges from a previous shooting on Tinker Boulevard in Warner Robins shortly before Williams was killed. 

Forrest is still in custody at the Houston County Detention Facility. 

