Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26 just before 7 p.m.
Leonard Jimmy Forrest was charged on Tuesday with murder. Forrest was already in jail for aggravated assault charges from a previous shooting on Tinker Boulevard in Warner Robins shortly before Williams was killed.
Forrest is still in custody at the Houston County Detention Facility.
