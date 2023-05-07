Man charged with murder of Crisp deputy pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole

25-year-old Croshawn Cross was sentenced to life without parole after the shooting death of 26-year-old Deputy Tyee Browne.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORDELE, Ga. — A man charged in the death of a Crisp County deputy pleaded guilty to malice murder and other charges on Thursday according to a press release from District Attorney Brag Rigby.

It says 25-year-old Croshawn Cross was sentenced to life without parole with a consecutive life sentence and a consecutive five years to serve.

On July 5, Crisp County deputy 26-year-old Tyee Browne stopped on Georgia Highway 280 West to assist a stranded car stopped in the roadway, the release says.

When Browne called in the tag number, he discovered the car was reported stolen out of Houston County. He then ordered Cross to walk slowly to the back of the car.

As Browne tried to handcuff Cross, Cross resisted and pulled a stolen gun from his waist and shot Browne, the release says. Cross also fired shots at Deputy Spurling who took cover.

Cross then stole Browne's patrol car and fled the scene at 100 miles per hour into Cordele on 16th Avenue East. He led officers and deputies on a high-speed chase for an hour on I-75 from exit 101 in Cordele to Monroe County.

In Monroe County, Cross was arrested by Monroe County deputies, according to the release.

Cross pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, 2 counts of obstruction of an officer, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, 6 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of Possession a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kristina Browne Conley, Browne's mother, and other family members attended the plea and agreed with the plea recommendation made by the District Attorney.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock says Browne had been patrolling for less than a year. He says this is the first time in his 10-year career he has lost an employee in such a traumatic way.

A Forsyth native and a veteran, Hancock says Browne was a great guy and worker. He says Browne's death is a loss.

Browne graduated from Mary Persons High School where he played soccer and was in the band.

"He will forever remain in our hearts and our minds, inspiring us to serve our community with the same dedication, integrity, compassion that he had,” Hancock said.