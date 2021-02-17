Man charged with murder of Laurens County woman

Milana Harper was fatally shot at a home in Dexter in December

DEXTER, Ga. — An arrest has been made exactly two months after the shooting death of a Dexter woman.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jordan Walker, of Chester, is charged with murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Those charges stem from a homicide on Shy Street in Dexter on Dec. 17, 2020.

According to a news release, deputies got to the scene of the home and found 34-year-old Milana Harper had been shot.

She was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, where she later died.

“I would like for my investigators to know that I am proud of the job they done and continue to do on this case and I would also like to say thank you for the assistance from the GBI,” said the sheriff’s office.