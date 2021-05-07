Man charged with murder of Wrightsville teen couple

He was arrested last month on unrelated charges in Marietta, Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is now facing two murder charges in the April killing of a Wrightsville teen couple.

According to a GBI news release, they have secured arrest warrants for 22-year-old Daniel Brinson on two counts of malice murder. Those charges stem from the deaths of Destiny Kight and Charlie Garrett.

Brinson was arrested by Marietta Police in Cobb County on unrelated charges on Monday, April 26. He is in custody at the Cobb County jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

CASE HISTORY

According a release from the GBI, Johnson County deputies got a call about two people dead on 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville. around 1 p.m. on April 23.

When they made it to the scene, they found 18-year-old Destiny Hope Kight and 18-year-old Charles Jaylon Garrett had been shot and killed.

The couple were laid to rest together on April 30. Garrett’s aunt and uncle told 13WMAZ they’ll miss his laugh and pranks more than anything.