Man charged with killing Warner Robins store clerk, shooting bank teller

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man accused of killing a clerk at a Warner Robins convenience store and shooting a bank teller during an armed robbery is now in custody.

According to a news release, a joint operation between the FBI, Warner Robins Police, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 30-year-old Victor Dennard. He was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 2600-block of Watson Boulevard.

Dennard is charged with several violent crimes that have happened in Warner Robins over the last few months; including an armed home invasion, a bank robbery and shooting, and a homicide.

CASE HISTORY

The robbery and shooting at the bank happened Nov. 22, minutes after a home invasion on West Imperial Circle.

Police Chief John Wagner says the chaos unfolded when officers were told a man kicked in the homeowner’s front door and demanded keys to the car out front.

The alleged invader drove off in the 2008 Nissan Sentra and pulled up to the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road three minutes later. Police were then called for a robbery and person shot.

Wagner says a man fitting the same description as the alleged invader walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers. As he tried to jump the counter, the gun discharged striking a male teller.

Police recovered the stolen Sentra about a half-hour after the robbery at the Lake Vista Apartment complex on North Lake Drive.

The homicide at the J&J Dollar Store (also known as the Knodishall Gift Shop) happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 18.

Deputies were sent to the store for an armed robbery and call of a person shot. When they got to the store, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar, and she was an employee at the store.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who were inside the store when the robbery and shooting happened.