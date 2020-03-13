MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail without bond on a murder charge connected to a February shooting.

According to a news release, investigators arrested Quindray Threatt on March 13.

Warrants were issued for Threatt’s arrest after evidence was gathered following the fatal Feb. 10 shooting on Concord Street.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Houston County.

He was transported back to Bibb County where he was charged with murder and criminal trespass.

The murder charges stem from the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr. near downtown Macon last month.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

Fight at Sam's Club escalates when shoppers strike each other with wine bottles