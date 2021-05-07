Man charged with murder after Warner Robins fatal shooting

21-year-old John Gallott now faces a charge of murder and aggravated assault

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Centerville man is in custody and charged with murder in a homicide that happened on the 4th of July in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, 21-year-old John Bay Gallott was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday. He faces a charge of felony murder and aggravated assault.

CASE BACKGROUND

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers got a call about a man on the ground near 1000 Executive Court – that’s near North Pleasant Hill Road near Watson Boulevard.

People there told officers they saw 24-year-old Kristopher Mast lying on the ground and checked on him. They tried performing CPR until officers arrived, and Mast later died at Houston Healthcare.

Anyone with information can call Det. Richards at 478-503-5416