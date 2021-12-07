Man charged with murdering his girlfriend after east Macon shooting

Those charges come after a fatal shooting Monday at a home on Karen Drive.

MACON, Ga. — A man now faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot his girlfriend earlier this week.

According to a news release, Leonard Holmes was charged with murder, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana on Tuesday night.

Those charges come after a fatal shooting Monday at a home on Karen Drive.

It was reported to deputies that a woman was taken to the Coliseum ER by personal vehicle. Medical staff called the sheriff’s office and the victim, 38-year-old Tanesha Thomas, was then taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she later died.

Thomas’ boyfriend was interviewed by investigators after the shooting and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say they continued to review evidence and spoke with witnesses before deciding to charge him with murder.

Holmes is being held without bond.