Man charged with north Macon bar shooting

He faces 7 counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond

MACON, Ga. — A 25-year-old man faces seven counts of aggravated assault after a shooting last week at a north Macon bar.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Roderick Lofton was taken into custody Saturday on unrelated charges.

Investigators interviewed him and then he was taken to Bibb County jail and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II narcotics) and possession of marijuana.

He was also charged with seven counts of aggravated assault in connection with last week's Billy’s Clubhouse shooting. He is being held without bond.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when people were fighting in the parking lot and then someone fired shots.

The victim in the bar shooting remains in critical but stable condition.