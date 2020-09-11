x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Man charged with Pulaski County arson

Firefighters rescued a dog and a cat that were trapped inside the home
Credit: OCI

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A 35-year-old man faces a charge of arson after a house fire that happened last week.

According to a news release, Crisp County deputies arrested 35-year-old John Franklin Laidler Friday.

He faces a charge of arson after a Thursday morning fire on South Wood Street in Hawkinsville.

Firefighters got to the scene and found smoke coming out of the home, and they rescued a dog and cat from inside.

Investigators say they found evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'This has always been a safe neighborhood': Man charged after triple homicide in east Macon

Pedestrian dead after being struck, dragged by Georgia shoplifting suspects in U-Haul