Man charged with Pulaski County arson

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A 35-year-old man faces a charge of arson after a house fire that happened last week.

According to a news release, Crisp County deputies arrested 35-year-old John Franklin Laidler Friday.

He faces a charge of arson after a Thursday morning fire on South Wood Street in Hawkinsville.

Firefighters got to the scene and found smoke coming out of the home, and they rescued a dog and cat from inside.

Investigators say they found evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.