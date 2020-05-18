MACON, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman outside of Daybreak near downtown Macon.

According to a news release, investigators have added additional charges of murder and rape, in addition to his charge of necrophilia from Sunday.

The charges stem from an incident that was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Someone initially called deputies about two people acting inappropriately on the front steps of the homeless resource center.

After asking the man, identified as 55-year-old Kenny Whitehead, to get dressed, they found the woman with him unresponsive.

EMS was called to the scene and reported that she had been dead for some time.

Investigators charged Whithead with necrophilia at the time.

He is currently being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

The family of the victim has been notified of her death, but her name is not being released due to the nature of the incident.