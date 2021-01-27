Man charged with robbing Warner Robins convenience store

He's accused of robbing a Russell Parkway store at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man wanted for robbing a Warner Robins convenience store over the weekend is now in custody.

According to Warner Robins Police, they arrested 20-year-old Jordan Cainion Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery.

Those charges stem from a robbery at the EnMark on Russell Parkway that happened around 6 a.m. Saturday.

An employee reported that a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robbery. Cainion is being held at the Houston County jail.