Man charged with stealing Georgia DNR Law Enforcement equipment

The thefts happened over the weekend at a business in Forsyth that sells equipment to law enforcement agencies and fire departments

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man is now in custody after he allegedly stole Georgia DNR Law Enforcement equipment from Interceptor Public Safety in Forsyth over the weekend.

According to a news release, the investigation started around 8:40 a.m. Monday when Monroe County deputies were called about the theft of three 2021 Polaris Rangers and three 2021 Hooper 6x16 trailers.

Investigators played back footage from the GPSTC front gate camera that showed the first trailer and Ranger were stolen Saturday before noon, the second trailer and Ranger were stolen Saturday around 6:30 p.m., and the third theft was not captured.

In each theft, the same 4-door white truck was seen pulling the items away.

Investigators released a BOLO to law enforcement and were called by a Byron police officer, who told them he saw the truck with a trailer and Polaris at the Buc-ee’s around midnight Sunday.

The tag was tracked back to a man, identified as James Russell Spell, in Broxton, Georgia. Georgia State Patrol helicopters flew over Spell’s property and saw the three Polaris Rangers and a trailer.

The release says investigators and DNR rangers arrested him and he was charged Tuesday with six felony counts of theft by taking. The estimated value of the three Rangers and three trailers is around $60,000.