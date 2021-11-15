Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in crash that killed Milledgeville teen

Police in Milledgeville have charged a man with killing his teenage passenger after a wreck in the Carrington Woods subdivision.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville man faces several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, after an accident that killed his teenage passenger last month.

According to a news release from Milledgeville Police, the charges are related to an accident on Oct. 23 in the Carrington Woods subdivision.

A 2011 Madza 3i driven by 23-year-old Contavious Phelps was going east on Lakeside Drive when he crossed the center line and hit a 2020 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

Phelps was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries, while his 17-year-old passenger, Chelsa Hurt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 41-year-old woman, and her juvenile passenger had minor injuries.

Milledgeville Police say they’ve charged Phelps with speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving under the influence, serious injury by motor vehicle, and first degree vehicular homicide in Hurt’s death.