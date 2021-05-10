Houston County man convicted of murdering Sam Poss seeks new trial

Sam Poss went missing back in 2016 and his body was found buried in the woods outside Perry days later.

PERRY, Ga. — A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Perry teenager now wants a new trial.

Almost exactly three years ago, a judge sentenced Brandon Warren to life without parole for killing 18-year-old Sam Poss. Warren wasn’t physically in court for a hearing Monday, but he appeared online as Judge Edward Lukemire granted his request for a new attorney.

Greg Bell, a criminal defense attorney, replaced attorney Jeffrey Grube after Warren claimed his original lawyer didn’t represent him effectively.

Lukemire says now that the switch has been made, Warren and his attorney can start preparing their motion for a new trial.

Sam Poss went missing back in 2016 and his body was found buried in the woods outside Perry days later. Warren and Dakota White both testified they stabbed and strangled Poss in White’s car.

Poss’ mother, Nicole, was in the courtroom Monday and says it was hard to be back after they hoped the case was put to rest.

“Sadly, we knew this day was coming, because that’s what happened after a guilty verdict, but it brings it all up,” said Poss. “I’ve honestly been an anxious mess everywhere for two weeks.”

Judge Lukemire says the hearing for a new trial will be set for later summer/early fall 2021. As for Nicole, she says even though it has been about five years since her son was killed, the support she has in Houston County means everything.

In 2018, Warren was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence. Dakota White, the other teen involved in Poss’ murder, was convicted the same year.

A Houston County judge gave him life without parole, ruling that White was ‘irreparably corrupt’ and could not be rehabilitated.

