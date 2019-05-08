A Perry man convicted of killing one of his high school classmates in 2016 wants a new trial.

A Houston County judge has set a Nov. 25 hearing on the request by Brandon Warren's lawyers.

In May 2018, a Houston County jury found Warren, the second of the two people accused of killing 18-year-old Sam Poss, guilty on all counts.

RELATED: Jury finds one of the teens accused of killing Sam Poss guilty

Three years ago, Warren and Dakota White stabbed and strangled Poss and buried his body in woods outside Perry.

Judge Edward Lukemire sentenced Warren to life in prison without parole.

The two teens testified against each other, saying the other was mostly responsible.

Warren testified for about an hour and 20 minutes as the last witness in his own trial. His attorney, Jeffrey Grube, questioned him for about 40 of those minutes.

RELATED: 'Your blood was cold': Judge says to second teen convicted for Poss murder

In his testimony, Warren painted the picture of a scared accomplice who went along with White out of fear for his own life.

ADA Greg Winters argued that Warren was just as responsible in Poss' death as White, since he never did anything to stop the crime or night in question.

White is also serving a life sentence without parole.

RELATED: Dakota White, convicted killer of Sam Poss, asks for new trial

RELATED: Second teen convicted of killing Sam Poss sentenced to life in prison

RELATED: 'They killed a friend without mercy:' Father of murdered Perry teen speaks out