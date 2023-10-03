Man in critical condition after shooting on Lackey Drive

No one else was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Macon on Wednesday night, according to a press release.

They say they got a call about shots fired around 7:55 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8 p.m.. It happened in the 800 block of Lackey Drive, the release says.

When deputies got there they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot.

Paramedics responded and took the man to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition, according to the release.

No one else was hurt.