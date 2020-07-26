Man cut near Macon Inn parking lot

62-year-old Henry Hodge is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charge of Aggravated Assault.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical but stable condition after he was cut multiple times on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened near the parking lot of the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive.

According to witnesses, two men were having an altercation in a stairwell of the motel. Witnesses go on to say that during this, one man cut the other several times with an unknown sharp object.

The report says that 911 was called around 3:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

