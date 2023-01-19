Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street in Macon

No one else was injured during the incident.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon.

It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found a 47-year-old man unresponsive in a Saturn Aura.

The man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead.

