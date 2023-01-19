Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon.
It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found a 47-year-old man unresponsive in a Saturn Aura.
The man was shot in the chest.
He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured during the incident.
This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.