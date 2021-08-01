Man has died after being shot in east Macon

Bibb deputies are still looking for the shooter.

MACON, Ga. — Darius Grayer died in the hospital on Sunday after being shot in front of his home two days ago according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He died because of a gun shot in his head.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the aggravated assault happened in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street just before 12 a.m.

Grayer was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

Jones says this is the 37th homicide this year.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.