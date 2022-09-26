Man dead after being shot in Macon in May

67-year-old Phillip Wynes spent a long time in the hospital dealing with his injury.

MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May.

Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from work along Bailey Avenue.

Someone shot into his car and the bullet hit him in the upper back part of his leg.

Jones says Wynes spent a long time in the hospital dealing with his injury.

Wynes is Macon’s 54th homicide victim of the year, putting Macon 1 shy of the 2021 record of 55 with more than three months left in the year.