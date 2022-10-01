Man dead after being shot in west Macon

This is a developing story, periodically check back here for updates.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in Macon early Monday morning.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, around 4 a.m. a person found the man laying by the road in the 3100 block of Columbus Road.

The person called the sheriff's office and when deputies arrived they found the man had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

The identification of the man will be released once family is notified.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.