Man dead after being shot on Pansy Avenue in Macon

According to a press release, it happened just after 5 p.m.
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Macon on Saturday evening. 

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on 332 Pansy Avenue at 5 p.m. 

47-year-old Kenya Jermaine Marshall was shot while at a gathering. 

No one else was injured during the incident, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the sole victim died at 7:37 p.m. at Atrium Health Navicent. 

The circumstances around what led up to the shooting are currently under investigation.

