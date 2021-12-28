x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead after being shot at Shell gas station in Macon

A 36-year-old man was shot while near the gas pumps at 100 South Heron Street near Eisenhower Parkway.
Credit: 13WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot at the Shell Gas Station on Tuesday.  

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center about the shooting at 6:58 p.m. 

A 36-year-old man was shot while near the gas pumps at 100 South Heron Street near Eisenhower Parkway. 

Paramedics arrived and transported him by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent where he died of his injuries. 

The name of the man is not yet available. 

This is a developing story. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Man robs Warner Robins boutique at knifepoint

70-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at his east Macon home

In Other News

Who's behind the head-turning wordplay at Sid's Sandwich Shop in Macon?