Deputy John Kile says the call came in to the Jones County Sheriff’s office around 10:50 p.m. on Friday night.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash in Jones County.

Deputy John Kile says the call came in to the Jones County Sheriff’s office around 10:50 p.m. on Friday night.

The driver of a 2011 Ford Expedition ran through the end of the Gray bypass and across Highway 22 and crashed into an embankment.

He's identified as Lavarri Rawlings of Lizella.

Crews transported him to the hospital but he died just before 4 a.m. on Christmas morning.