Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday.

Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.

When officers got there they found the driver dead and called for Monroe County Deputies to help investigate.

They say the man ran off the roadway and struck the median wall.

The man was identified as Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, Florida.

The passenger was transported to Navicent Health.