Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a one car crash in Monroe County on Saturday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 44 Forsyth responded to a single car crash on Johnstonville Road near Harmony Hill Ranch Road.
The preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling east on Johnstonville Road when he left the roadway and struck a wood fence post.
The car then overturned and ejected the driver.
The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Jatori Lamond Davis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles involved and no other occupants.
