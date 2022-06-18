x
Man dead after crash in Monroe County

The Georgia State Patrol said it happened on Johnstonville Road near Harmony Hill Ranch Road.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a one car crash in Monroe County on Saturday. 

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 44 Forsyth responded to a single car crash on Johnstonville Road near Harmony Hill Ranch Road.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling east on Johnstonville Road when he left the roadway and struck a wood fence post. 

The car then overturned and ejected the driver. 

The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Jatori Lamond Davis. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no other vehicles involved and no other occupants.

