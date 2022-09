It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams a man was struck by motor vehicle around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The man was transported to the Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the accident.