Man dead after crashing dirt bike in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — A man is dead after he crashed his dirt bike in Perry Saturday night.

Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department says it happened sometime around 7 p.m. at Northside Drive and Washington Street.

He says the initial investigation shows the man riding his dirt bike ran the intersection and did not yield.

Dykes says he ran into another vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

Georgia State Patrol is now investigating.

This story will be updated as we learn more.