Man dead after crashing dirt bike into SUV in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has died after crashing his dirt bike into an SUV on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release by the Warner Robins Police Department, at around 6:412 p.m. on Saturday they got a call about an accident at John's Road at Carroll Drive.

They say that a 24-year-old man was riding his dirt bike down John's Road without a helmet on.

When he got near the intersection of Carroll Drive, a Chevy Suburban was already crossing the intersection and the dirt bike ran into the side of the SUV.

The biker was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead by Houston County Coroner James Williams.

Williams identified the driver as 24-year-old as Ahmon Arlee Mallory of Warner Robins.