Local News

Man dead after crashing into trees during police chase in Turner County

CORDELE, Ga. — A man is dead after a police chase and crash in Turner County. 

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on GA 7. 

The driver, 32-year-old Marcus Jameil Hall, was driving away from Turner County deputies. 

Hall lost control of the car near Mathis Road in Crisp County and traveled onto the east shoulder of the road. 

His car then crashed through a driveway and several trees. 

Hall sustained several injures and died in the crash. 

There was no contact between Hall's car and the Turner County Deputy’s patrol car. 

