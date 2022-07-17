Man dead and another hospitalized after crashing into utility pole in Perry

Houston County Coroner James Williams says the driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole causing poles to fall into the roadway.

PERRY, Ga. — One man is dead and another hospitalized after an overnight crash in Perry.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams it happened at 1:30 a.m. at Houston Lake Road near Bear Branch Road.

The driver has been identified at 25-year-old Jody Beal of Warner Robins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams says there was another passenger in the car who has not been identified but was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

He says north bound lanes on Houston Lake Road from Bear Branch to Highway 247 are still closed as Georgia Power works to clear the roadway.

Williams says they should be reopened in the next hour.

The Georgia State Patrol is also investigating the crash.