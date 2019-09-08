MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE 12:12 p.m.:

A release from the Milledgeville Police Department says according to Criminal Investigations Commander Maj. Mike Hudson, 26-year-old Wydelric Denson was found around Karen Circle in Milledgeville early Friday morning.

Hudson said a call came in around 3 a.m. about a person shot in the 1900 block of Karen Circle.

He says emergency responders found him "semi-conscious" on the ground.

The release says authorities do not currently have a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police department at 478-414-4413.

According to Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez, a man is dead after an overnight shooting in Milledgeville.

Gonzalez says 26-year-old Wydelric Denson died after he was shot once near the stomach.

He says Denson was taken to Oconee Regional Hospital by ambulance. He died there around 4:45 a.m.

Milledgeville police are investigating, but 13WMAZ could not reach them for more information.

