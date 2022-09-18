Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

The crash happened on Sardis Church Road.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County.

In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Coroner Leon Jones identified the man as 25-year-old Austin Ray Hammock.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, around 2:20 p.m. by coroner Lonnie Miley.

This accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.