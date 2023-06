The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Locust Grove man is dead after a crash in Houston County on Sunday morning, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

Williams said a 26-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when it crashed into a tractor trailer.

He says it happened on I-75 southbound near mile marker 126 just after midnight.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.