MACON, Ga. —

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Macon on Saturday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says a man was driving on Canterbury Road and Cambridge Drive when he hit a car.

He was taken to a Macon trauma center for treatment but died due to his injuries.