Man shot to death while driving in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting and car wreck in Dublin.

According to a news release by the Dublin Police Department, it happened on Sunday at 6:47 p.m.

Officers were called to the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street.

An officer found a black 2014 Mitsubishi stopped in front of a home at 1416 Academy Avenue with damage on the front.

In the driver side, officers found Joshua Miller unconscious, with a gunshot wound in his back left shoulder.

Miller also had a tan Glock sitting under his left leg, police say.

Officers removed Miller from the car and called EMS. He was pronounced dead at Fairview Park Hospital.

A neighbor said she heard a loud noise outside her home and saw a tire in the road. She then found the black Mitsubishi wrecked outside.

Another neighbor that she heard several gunshots and then the sound of Miller's car wrecking. She found Miller in his car with a gunshot wound.

She said asked Miller who shot him and he said he didn't know.

The neighbor told police she thinks the shooting is gang-related.