Man dead after shooting around Macon's Woodliff Street

One man is dead after a shooting around Woodliff Street in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 1800 block of Woodliff Street. The shooting was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 12:30 a.m.

It was reported that a man was shot and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff's office will release the victim's name once next of kin is notified.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.