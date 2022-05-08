Man shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery at Harrison Road Walmart in Macon

The man was identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Joe Albea. Investigators are still searching for the two suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon just before 8:30 on Friday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Ronnie Joe Albea was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot in the chest, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Witnesses said two men approached Albea and his fiancé and demanded the keys to their car.

Albea refused to give them the keys, leading to a fight with the men. During the fight, Albea was shot, according to the release.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died just after 9 p.m. Jones said.

Investigators are looking for the two suspects, a tall and slender man, and a short and heavyset man. Both are believed to be in their early 20s.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is still a developing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates when available.