Man dead after shooting on Linwood Drive in Macon

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in Macon according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened in the 3900 block of Linwood Drive.

Deputies responded to a call about a person shot around 11 p.m. the release says.

When they arrived they found 28-year-old Dawud Gillion unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson. Next of kin has been notified by Coroner Leon Jones.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

It is still under investigation.