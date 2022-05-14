Man dead after shooting on Harrold Street in Macon

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 9 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was shot to death at a home Saturday morning.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man has been identified as 27-year-old Damien Felton.

Jones says it happened just after 9 a.m. at a home on Harrold Street. That’s off Anthony Road.

Felton died on the scene.

He is the city’s 21st homicide of 2022.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and no further details are available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.