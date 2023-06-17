Man dead after being shot on the 300 block of Evans Avenue in Milledgeville

The release said around 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot on the 300 block of Evans Avenue in Milledgeville on Saturday morning, according to a post by the Milledgeville Police Department.

The release said around 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person.

When they got to Evans Avenue, they found that 44-year-old Joshua Corey Jones of Eatonton had died from a gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation.