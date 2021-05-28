Man dead after single-car accident in Crisp County

The accident is under investigation.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a car accident in Crisp County Thursday night.

A news release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident on Fenn Road. Deputies say 21-year-old Javan Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the release, the car was traveling east on Fenn Road when Campbell lost control and hit a culvert. That's when the car overturned, and Campbell was ejected.

The sheriff's office says the wreck is still under investigation.