Man dead after single-car accident in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a car accident in Crisp County Thursday night.
A news release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 7 p.m.
The sheriff's office and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident on Fenn Road. Deputies say 21-year-old Javan Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the release, the car was traveling east on Fenn Road when Campbell lost control and hit a culvert. That's when the car overturned, and Campbell was ejected.
The sheriff's office says the wreck is still under investigation.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Javan Campbell during this difficult time," Sheriff Billy Hancock said in the release.