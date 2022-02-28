Man dead after standoff with deputies at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a standoff with deputies left a man dead in Houston County Monday.
According to Capt. Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, it started when a deputy with the warrant division was serving an eviction notice at the Oakview Apartments (formerly on Tanglewood) on Elberta Road.
Holland says the deputy heard a shot after serving an eviction and took cover. The deputy called in backup and reported a barricaded individual.
The area around the apartment was secured, and additional law enforcement arrived on scene. They later heard a gunshot come from inside the apartment.
Deputies entered the apartment and found a person dead. Holland says deputies never opened fire and the shot was ‘contained’ in the apartment.
The victim’s identity has not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.
