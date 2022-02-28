x
Man dead after standoff with deputies at Warner Robins apartment complex

The sheriff's office says deputies never opened fire during the standoff, and the gunshot they heard came from inside the victim's apartment.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a standoff with deputies left a man dead in Houston County Monday.

According to Capt. Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, it started when a deputy with the warrant division was serving an eviction notice at the Oakview Apartments (formerly on Tanglewood) on Elberta Road.

Holland says the deputy heard a shot after serving an eviction and took cover. The deputy called in backup and reported a barricaded individual.

The area around the apartment was secured, and additional law enforcement arrived on scene. They later heard a gunshot come from inside the apartment.

Deputies entered the apartment and found a person dead. Holland says deputies never opened fire and the shot was ‘contained’ in the apartment.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.

