Man, dead after overnight traffic collision in Macon

Man, dead after hitting a tree on Hartley Bridge Road

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision that happened on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon.

It happened after 12 a.m. on October 5, 2022.

Reports from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office say a red Nissan Titan, driven by a 32-year-old man was traveling south on Hartley Bridge Road when it lost control.

The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him deceased at the site of the accident.

No one else was hurt during the accident.

The next of kin has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

13WMAZ will provide any updates when they become available.