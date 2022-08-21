Man dead in car accident on Highway 247

Houston County deputies responded to the accident on Sunday morning.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen.

Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Brendon Wayne Delo of Centerville, who as pronounced dead on the scene.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division is still investigating the crash.

13WMAZ will provide any updates when they become available.