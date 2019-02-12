MACON, Ga. — A man critically injured in a car accident on Highway 247 in late October has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 21-year-old Rodreagus Roberson died on Thanksgiving at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jones says the coroner’s office was not notified of his death, and the family has requested a private autopsy.

Here’s what we originally reported about the accident:

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. between Griffin Road and Rex Elder Road on Oct. 30.

21-year-old Rodreagus Roberson was going south in a Chevy Impala when he crossed over the center median and hit an Acura MDX head-on, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

