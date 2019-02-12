MACON, Ga. — A man critically injured in a car accident on Highway 247 in late October has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 21-year-old Rodreagus Roberson died on Thanksgiving at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jones says the coroner’s office was not notified of his death, and the family has requested a private autopsy.

Here’s what we originally reported about the accident:

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. between Griffin Road and Rex Elder Road on Oct. 30.

21-year-old Rodreagus Roberson was going south in a Chevy Impala when he crossed over the center median and hit an Acura MDX head-on, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warner Robins city council candidate Eric Langston charged with forgery

Take a tour of the new Capricorn Studios with Chuck Leavell

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.