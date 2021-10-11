Man dies after being hit by car in south Macon

The driver of the car that hit the man did stop and did not get hurt.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car hit him in south Macon Tuesday night.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release, deputies say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Hawkinsville Road near Houston Road.

They say they got reports of a car sitting in the roadway.

When deputies got there, witnesses told them that a man standing near the parked car got hit by another car passing by.

Deputies say the driver of that car did stop and did not get hurt.

The man died on the scene.

Deputies say right now, there are no charges or citations against the other driver, but the accident is still under investigation.