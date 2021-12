The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

MACON, Ga. — A 54-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Christmas Eve.

Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 9:49 p.m. Friday at Anthony Road and Cedar Avenue in Macon.

Jones says medical staff pronounced Joseph Wright Jr., of Milledgeville, dead at the hospital around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.